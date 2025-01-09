10 Fun and Interesting Facts to Know About Costa Rica

Costa Rica isn’t just another place on the map. Sure, it may be famous for its lush rainforests and pristine beaches, but what really makes it stand out are the unique things that set it apart from every other destination. Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about Tiquicia that you won’t find on every other list, proving this country isn’t like the rest.

1. Costa Rica is Not an Island

First and foremost, Costa Rica is not an island. Let’s get this out of the way right away. Confusing it for an island, no matter how innocent your mistake will outright anger many. Trust me, you have been warned.

2. The Costa Rica Flag is a Symbol of the Country’s Spirit and Story

The Costa Rican flag is a national symbol of the country. The two blue stripes represent the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, the endless blue sky above, and the perseverance of the Costa Rican people.

The white stripe stands for peace and happiness. Costa Rica consistently ranks among the happiest places on Earth on various happiness indexes. Most recently, according to the latest UN-sponsored World Happiness Report, the country entered the top 20 happiest countries in the world. The red is a reminder of the bloodshed of the past. As well as the friendliness of the Ticos and the passion of their heart and soul.

3. No Army Nation

This leads to the next interesting fact about Costa Rica, the country abolished its army in 1948. Every December 1st, Costa Rica commemorates this historic decision with the Día de la Abolición del Ejército, or Day of the Abolition of the Army. This decision allowed Costa Rica to redirect military funding and invest in its world-renowned national park system, sustainable initiatives, and social programs.

4. The License Plate Rule

In Costa Rica’s capital, San José, the city enforces a unique vehicle restriction system. If you think you can cruise through the city any day of the week, think again. You’re not allowed to drive into the city on the day that matches the last digit on your car’s license plate. Break that rule and you’ll find yourself with a fine for the violation.

5. No Clocks, No Problem

Costa Rica may not be known for punctuality, but the sunrise and sunset are as reliable as they come. Without daylight savings time, you can count on the sunrise and the sunset to be almost the same all year round, with about a 15 to 30 minute difference. The sunrises between 5:15 am and 5:45 am and sunset around 5:30 pm with darkness settling in by 6 pm being so close to the equator.

6. Prostitution is Legal in Costa Rica

Prostitution is legal in Costa Rica for adults over 18, which has made it a hotspot for sex tourism. It’s one of the reasons Costa Rica has become a popular destination for bachelor parties. However, it is governed with strict legal restrictions around pimping, operating brothels, and any activities involving minors being strictly prohibited.

7. No Gas Price Wars

There are no street battles of gas stations and prices here in Costa Rica, the government keeps it simple since they regulate the fuel prices. With one supplier called RECOPE (Refinadora Costarricense de Petróle) you are going to get the same option at every gas station in Costa Rica. So, whether you’re fueling up in the city or the middle of the Peninsula the gas prices are the same, no matter where you stop.

8. Pretty in Pink Pineapples

Marketed as the “jewel of the jungle,” Del Monte’s Pinkglow pineapple is grown here in Costa Rica. This exotic pink fruit thrives in the temperatures and soil of Buenos Aires de Puntarenas and is said to be sweeter and juicier than the traditional pineapple.

But you won’t find this genetically modified marvel at your local feria or grocery store. Curious, I asked around about where to get my hands on one of these elusive Pinkglow pineapples. Turns out this Instagram-ready fruit is strictly for export, available at select retailers across the U.S. and Canada. At $29 online, I think I’ll stick with the golden original that’s perfectly sweet and juicy enough for me and a bargain at under $2.

9. The Lizard That Walks on Water

Costa Rica is home to a little semi-aquatic superhero better known as the Jesus Christ Lizard. This common basilisk is no ordinary lizard. Native to Costa Rica, it’s famous for its gravity-defying ability to run on top of the surface of water. Startle one and you will see firsthand their incredible speed as it races to safety across the surface.

10. Costa Rica No Longer has Zoos with Caged Animals

The government of Costa Rica announced in 2024 that it would close the country’s two remaining state zoos, the Simón Bolívar Zoo and the Santa Ana Conservation Center. This was after 11 years of litigation over a law that in 2013 prohibited keeping wild animals caged in captivity.

A private wildlife park still operates in the northern city of Liberia, offering visitors the opportunity to go on safari-style tours and observe animals.

Additionally, animal rescue centers across Costa Rica continue their tireless efforts to rescue, rehabilitate, and release wildlife back into their natural habitats. For those animals unable to return to the wild due to their unique circumstances, these sanctuaries provide a sanctuary for them to live their lives to the fullest safely and comfortably.

These fun and interesting facts about Costa Rica are just a small glimpse into what makes Tiquicia so special. Some you may have known, some may have surprised you but either way, they capture what makes this country one of a kind.