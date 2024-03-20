Costa Rica Enters Top 20 in World Happiness Report

Costa Rica has reason to celebrate as the Central American nation entered the top 20 happiest countries in the world, according to the latest UN-sponsored World Happiness Report published on Wednesday. The report, which has been published for over a decade, ranks 143 countries based on factors such as life satisfaction, GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption.

Costa Rica’s entry into the top 20 at number 12 is a significant achievement, especially considering that the United States and Germany, two of the world’s largest economies, failed to make the top 20 for the first time since the report’s inception. The report also noted that the happiest countries no longer included any of the world’s largest countries, with only the Netherlands and Australia having populations over 15 million in the top 10.

While Finland remained the world’s happiest country for the seventh consecutive year, with other Nordic countries like Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden also ranking in the top 10, Costa Rica’s success in the report is a testament to the country’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens.

Costa Rica has made significant strides in environmental conservation, renewable energy, and sustainable tourism. These factors, combined with a strong emphasis on education, healthcare, and social support, have contributed to its high levels of happiness and life satisfaction.

As the world continues to grapple with growing inequality and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Costa Rica’s success in the World Happiness Report should serve as an inspiration to everyone and a reminder that prioritizing the well-being of citizens can lead to a happier, more prosperous society.