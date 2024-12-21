Costa Rica’s Liberia Airport Handles 10000 Passengers Amid Runway Updates

As Christmas approaches and the high tourism season begins, Costa Rica is preparing to receive a large number of visitors. Today is one of the busiest days of the high season at Guanacaste Airport, according to projections by Coriport, the concessionaire of the terminal. With the operation of 40 aircraft and the inauguration of three flights, authorities expect the number of inbound and outbound passengers to exceed 10,000. These flights originate from Seattle and San Francisco, operated by Alaska Airlines, and from Boston, managed by Delta Airlines.

Airport personnel and immigration authorities recommend travelers arrive three hours before the departure of international flights, check in online, or use the automatic kiosks located in the terminal lobby. They also suggest checking for items not allowed at security checkpoints and consulting the information screens for boarding gates.

“Guanacaste Airport and the airport community have taken the necessary measures for the adequate and efficient handling of the high traffic at the terminal. We want to reiterate our commitment to providing high standards of service,” the airport personnel stated. Guanacaste continues to be one of the favorite destinations for tourists. Many choose to fly directly to the conveniently located airport in Liberia and kickstart their vacations right away.

Repairs Underway

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) confirmed that rehabilitation work on the runway of Daniel Oduber International Airport resumed this Monday and will be completed in three months. This project was stoppped for several months, mainly due to beaurocratic procedures. Additionally, heavy rains in November complicated the timeline.

The repair works that are being carried out, are necessary to prevent further deterioration of the runway’s taxiway surface, which could deter international airlines from flying to Guanacaste. Mauricio Batalla, head of the MOPT, indicated that it will be a “world-class” project, which will highly benefit the tourism industry.