Justin and Hailey Bieber Attend Luxury Wedding in Costa Rica

Justin and Hailey Bieber were recently spotted in Costa Rica, enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Guanacaste. According to local media, the couple was accompanied by several members of their work team, creating a buzz among locals and tourists alike. Migration authorities confirmed that the Biebers entered Costa Rica on Saturday, December 14. Reports indicated they were staying in the province of Guanacaste and were seen in the popular Tamarindo area.

Initially, their visit was believed to be a vacation. However, it was later revealed that the real reason for their trip was to attend the wedding of model Jessica Lageyre and Joseph Perez, close friends of the couple. The wedding celebration was a luxurious three-day event, starting on Friday, December 13, and concluding with the main ceremony on Sunday, December 15.

The first activity was a welcome cocktail in the Tamarindo area. However, the Canadian singer and the American model did not attend. The bride and groom celebrated Shabbat at a private event at The Breeze Hotel and Retreat Center in Tamarindo. The Bieber family also did not attend.

To end Shabbat, the couple gathered their guests for sunset at Lola’s Restaurant in Avellanas Beach, where Justin and Hailey were present. The main party took place at the exclusive Hacienda Pinilla resort, known for its privacy and elegance. Guanacaste is reportedly one of Lageyre and Perez’s favorite destinations. The couple is rumored to own a vacation home in the region due to their frequent visits.

This is not Justin Bieber’s first-time visiting Costa Rica. Records from the Costa Rican Directorate of Immigration show his last visit was on April 24, 2017, when he performed at the National Stadium during his Purpose World Tour. The Biebers, who tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in September 2019 after a courthouse wedding in 2018, continue to capture global attention. Recently, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues Bieber.