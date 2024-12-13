Fishing in Costa Rica Gets U.S. Support for New Initiatives

The tourist fishing sector in Costa Rica will launch a new project this month. Participatory Tourist Fishing is the first initiative in this sector to be financed with funds from the Central America Regional Security Initiative (CARSI) of the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica. The project seeks to answer a specific question: what would be possible in tourist fishing if its representation and inclusion in updating the regulations that guide it were increased?

The U.S. Embassy will support several initiatives of the Costa Rican Federation of Tourist Fishing (FECOP) to hold dialogues with organized groups related to tourist fishing in Costa Rica and regional allies in Central America. These efforts aim to identify the sector’s challenges and propose improvements.

According to Daniel Keen, Director of Economic Affairs of the U.S. Embassy, tourist and sport fishing represent a highly attractive economic alternative for Costa Rican fishermen. “The recovery of tourism presents a unique opportunity for fishermen who want to venture into this dynamic sector of the economy through whale-watching tours, diving, and sport fishing,” said Keen.

Nonetheless, these activities must take place formally and comply with Costa Rican regulations. This is why the U.S. Embassy works closely with FECOP—to listen to organized groups, understand their needs, and assist in developing roadmaps and public policies that promote these economic activities in the country’s coastal provinces.

“We hope that, by the project’s conclusion in 2025, the national and regional tourism fishing sector will be more organized and represented in decision-making spaces, with updated regulations promoting the sustainable development of this sector,” said Marina Marrari, Executive Director of FECOP.

Tourist fishing significantly contributes to the national economy and the conservation of marine-coastal resources. A strengthened tourist fishing sector benefits not only coastal and riverine areas but also reinforces efforts to protect coastal resources.

Costa Rica’s fishing tourism industry is a vital contributor to the national economy and coastal communities. According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), it attracts over 150,000 foreign tourists annually. In 2019, the sector injected $520 million into the national economy and supported approximately 33,000 jobs.

However, as a blue economy activity, tourism fishing faces notable challenges stemming from a lack of representation in key decision-making bodies. This exclusion of an essential economic sector, coupled with inadequate regulatory frameworks, hinders democratic governance in vulnerable coastal communities, undermines residents’ trust in institutions, and exacerbates existing disparities.

“With support from the U.S. Embassy, this project seeks to strengthen the governance of marine-coastal resources, with tourism fisheries as a driver of sustainable development. The participatory tourism fishing project will contribute to promoting equitable and sustainable development in coastal and riverine areas where this activity is practiced,” said Lucía Vargas, FECOP’s National Project Coordinator.

The new project aims to address these issues unprecedentedly in Costa Rica through a collaborative approach involving government authorities, marinas, fishing centers, recreational fishing organizations, and private sector entities in coastal communities engaged in recreational fishing tourism. This collaboration seeks to promote participation in critical decision-making spaces for this sector.

FECOP’s new partnership with the U.S. Embassy will be carried out alongside several community-based organizations and counterparts from other countries in the region.