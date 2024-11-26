Five Dead in Costa Rica Plane Crash at Pico Blanco

In a tragic plane crash on Pico Blanco, Costa Rica, five people lost their lives, and one survivor was rescued in critical condition. The Red Cross and Costa Rica’s Fire Department confirmed the fatalities, identifying the deceased as:

Mario Miranda Ramírez , 40, pilot

, 40, pilot Ruth Pamela Mora Chavarría , 27, co-pilot

, 27, co-pilot Jean Franco Segura Prendas , 28

, 28 Gabriela Caleja Montealegre , 64

, 64 Enrique Castillo Incera, 56

The sole survivor, Paola de Los Ángeles Amador, 31, was found approximately 50 meters from the wreckage, calling for help. She sustained frontal cranioencephalic trauma and injuries to her right upper and lower limbs. Rescue teams worked through the night under challenging conditions, including rain, fog, and difficult terrain, to reach the crash site. The extraction operation lasted over nine hours.

The aircraft, operated by AeroCaribe, departed from Barra del Tortuguero in the northern Caribbean, bound for Pavas, San José. Due to adverse weather, it was diverted to Juan Santamaría International Airport. Communication with the control tower was lost at approximately 12:30 p.m. A 9-1-1 alert was received around 12:45 p.m., prompting the Red Cross to dispatch three units to the scene.

AeroCaribe, with 11 years in Costa Rica’s charter flight industry, expressed deep sorrow in a statement:

“Their departure leaves a void for those of us who were fortunate to know them. During this time of deep sadness and shock, we stand with the grieving families and offer them our unconditional support.”

This article is updated information following earlier reports on the missing aircraft and the subsequent search efforts. Initial reports detailed the activation of emergency protocols after the aircraft lost contact and the challenges faced by rescue teams due to the rugged terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Further updates on the Pico Blanco aviation tragedy are expected later this morning