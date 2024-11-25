Search Underway for Missing Aircraft in Costa Rica’s Santa Ana Mountains

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed shortly after 1 p.m. that search protocols have been activated for the TI-GER aircraft, which lost contact on Monday. “Contact was lost with the TI-GER aircraft. It was in radar contact, and the emergency protocol is being activated,” stated Deputy Director Luis Miranda. According to Civil Aviation, the communication issue was detected around 12:30 p.m.

The plane reportedly took off from Juan Santamaría International Airport to Tobías Bolaños Airport in Pavas. Authorities have yet to determine if the aircraft was involved in an accident or if communication problems or adverse weather conditions caused it to divert or return to an alternate location.

The Air Surveillance Service has been alerted to conduct verification overflights in the area. Meanwhile, the Costa Rican Red Cross confirmed that the aircraft, a Cessna 206, was carrying six individuals when contact was lost. The search is focused on the Cerro Pico Blanco area in the Santa Ana mountains, known for challenging terrain and dense vegetation, which complicates rescue efforts.

The Cessna 206, commonly used for short-haul flights and light cargo transport, had recently passed technical checks, according to Civil Aviation records. As of now, the names and identities of the occupants have not been disclosed. Costa Rican authorities continue to coordinate efforts to locate the missing aircraft and provide updates.

The search operations are ongoing, and more information is expected to emerge in the coming hours.