From Costa Rica to Panama: How a U.S. Couple Found Peace Abroad

After the pandemic, people from all over the world made bold move to live abroad. This is the case for a U.S. couple, CoCo and Deitrick Bates, who packed their bags and moved to Central America. In a recent interview with CNN, they discussed all aspects of moving abroad and shared their personal journey to Central America.

The Bates family had a lot to figure out and decided the U.S. wasn’t the right place to do so. Deitrick served in the military, and a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis related to his service forced him and his wife to rethink a lot of things in their life. With reduced income, they started to consider affordable living abroad.

After some research, they bought a one-way ticket to Costa Rica, and within three months, they were starting a brand-new life. Neither of them had been to Costa Rica before, nor did they know a word of Spanish, and they had no friends or family in the country. It was just the two of them making a very bold move.

“It was absolutely nerve-racking,” Deitrick told CNN. The Bates made Atenas, Costa Rica, their new home. They settled down and loved living in the Costa Rican mountains. “We were ultimately trying to find peace,” CoCo commented.

Surrounded by Costa Rica’s nature, embracing a new lifestyle, and ultimately at peace, the couple was happy in their town. However, an unexpected turn of events led them to another move. After a trip to Panama with their friends from Atenas, they found Panama City to be a vibrant place with a way of life similar to what they were used to in the U.S.



Getting around in Panama City was easier than in Atenas; the city offered bustling streets, modern conveniences, and vibrant malls. Shortly after, they both moved to Avenida Balboa. “It was that ease of life that I kind of missed,” CoCo said to describe why they chose Panama City.

While they both loved Costa Rica and believe it’s a wonderful place to live, they’re also thrilled with their new life in Panama. The couple applied for the residency program and obtained it. Although they’re unsure if Panama City will be their permanent home, they’re loving life in Panama right now.

The Bates family's journey showcases the possibilities of moving abroad.