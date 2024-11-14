Costa Rica Faces Floods and Landslides as Tropical Depression Moves In

Costa Rica is facing another round of heavy rainfall as Tropical Depression 19, now circulating in the Caribbean Sea, moves closer to the country. The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has warned that, combined with the Intertropical Convergence Zone, the cyclone will cause ongoing stormy conditions, bringing persistent rain, high winds, and a risk of flooding across the country.

According to the latest U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast, Tropical Depression 19 is moving through the Caribbean, indirectly affecting Costa Rica by inducing a continuous flow of moisture from the Pacific. This will lead to widespread rains across much of the country over the next several days.

“This cyclone will indirectly affect Costa Rica, inducing a constant flow of moisture from the Pacific, which will maintain stormy conditions over the country,” said the IMN. The Central Valley will experience mostly cloudy skies with variable rainfall. Heavier downpours are expected to be concentrated in the western, northern, and mountainous regions. The Pacific coast will see similar weather conditions, with heavy rainfall particularly along the southern regions.

In the Caribbean and Northern Zone, rainfall will affect mountainous sectors, with occasional showers reaching the lower elevations. Flooding is also likely in areas with poor drainage systems. Authorities have raised concerns about soil saturation due to the expected heavy rains, which could lead to flooding, particularly along the Pacific coast. There is also a heightened risk of landslides in the western and eastern mountains of the Central Valley, the Northern Zone, and the Caribbean region. As a result, the government has issued a national emergency alert.

In response to the ongoing rains, 1,700 people have already been evacuated from flood-prone areas. Rescue teams have responded to 428 emergencies, of which 389 were flood-related and 39 were landslides. Most incidents have been reported in Puntarenas (143), Guanacaste (99), and Cartago (88). “We extend our solidarity to the families affected by the floods in Costa Rica,” said Laura Fernandez, Minister of the Presidency. “At this moment, we are visiting the Southern Zone, one of the areas most affected by the heavy rains, and we continue to coordinate assistance for all communities in need.”

Yesterday, the government signed a decree declaring a National Emergency, which mandates that all state institutions, through the National Emergency Commission, redirect their resources to emergency response efforts. If you are in a vulnerable area, authorities recommend taking precautions to avoid flood-prone regions and staying updated on weather reports. If you live in a mountainous area, be alert to possible landslides, especially in the Central Valley, Northern Zone, and Caribbean regions.

Costa Rica’s government and emergency teams are actively working to minimize the impact of this storm, but the public must also remain vigilant. Stay informed, prepare your home for potential flooding, and heed evacuation notices if necessary.