Costa Rica Travel Update: Red Alert on Pacific Coast as Flooding Worsens

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) in Costa Rica has issued a red alert for the Pacific coast as severe flooding and heavy rains continue. The rest of the country remains under an orange alert, with the Southern Caribbean under a yellow alert.

This heightened alert follows forecasts that the intense rainy conditions are expected to persist throughout the week. “Rainfall is projected to continue for the next several days, especially along the Costa Rican Pacific coast. Additionally, there is significant soil saturation across much of the country,” the CNE reported.

In just six days, Guanacaste has recorded rainfall totals that typically match the entire month of November. “In some areas, rainfall levels have been 8, 9, or even 10 times the usual amount for November. If the average monthly rainfall is 130 millimeters, some areas have received up to 900 millimeters in just six days,” explained meteorologist Daniel Poleo.

Many areas are experiencing unprecedented rainfall levels, with the North Pacific region especially impacted. “It’s been an extraordinarily rainy month, which explains the numerous incidents in Guanacaste and the South Pacific,” Poleo added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) has extended the suspension of classes nationwide for the remainder of the week, citing hazardous weather conditions. “This decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of our educational community,” stated an MEP spokesperson. As of Tuesday, 114 schools have been affected by flooding and damage, with several schools in the most impacted areas now serving as shelters for evacuees.

Costa Rica’s iconic national parks have also been impacted by the relentless rains, with some forced to close temporarily due to saturated soils and landslide risks. Chirripó National Park and La Amistad International Park (PILA) will be closed from today, Wednesday, until Monday, November 18. Corcovado National Park, Caño Island Biological Reserve, Piedras Blancas National Park, Golfito National Wildlife Refuge, and Ballena Marine National Park will also be closed from November 13 to 17. The Prusia Sector of Irazú Volcano National Park is closed until November 14 due to a landslide.

These closures and disruptions underscore the severity of the weather conditions currently affecting Costa Rica. Visitors are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and exercise caution when traveling in affected regions.