Lord of the Rings Stars Dominic Monaghan and William Boyd Visit Costa Rica

Actors Dominic Monaghan (47) and William Nathan Boyd (56), known for their roles in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, are currently visiting Costa Rica. According to the General Directorate of Migration, the pair arrived in the country on Thursday, November 7. They were spotted by fans during celebrations at the Cofradía de la Virgen de Guadalupe in Nicoya, where they enjoyed traditional Costa Rican food and beverages, including chicheme, a popular local drink made with corn and spices.

These festivities involve a centuries-old tradition inherited from the Chorotega ancestors, who recognized the Virgin of Guadalupe, whom they called “La Señorita,” as their patron saint, after the evangelizing processes carried out in the region of Nicoya, since the arrival of the Spaniards in 1522.

Reports suggest that Monaghan and Boyd’s trip also involves filming for a documentary focused on Costa Rica’s Blue Zones. These regions are known worldwide for the remarkable longevity of their residents, who maintain active, healthy lives well into their 90s and beyond. Blue Zones have become a significant area of study for health and wellness experts, and Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula is one of the five officially recognized Blue Zones globally.

Dominic Monaghan, a British-Irish actor, rose to international fame as Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001–2003). He is also known for his role as Charlie Pace in the popular TV series Lost(2004–2010), which helped solidify his standing as a versatile and admired actor.

Meanwhile, William Boyd, a Scottish actor and musician, played Peregrin “Pippin” Took in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Boyd’s talent extends to music; he composed and performed “The Edge of Night,” a haunting melody featured in The Return of the King (2003). This song was later used in the trailer for The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014), further linking him to the franchise.

Costa Rican fans have warmly welcomed Monaghan and Boyd, thrilled to see the actors embracing the country’s culture and natural beauty during their stay.