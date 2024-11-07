Heavy Rains in Costa Rica Cause Floods, Landslides, and Evacuations

Costa Rica is grappling with severe weather conditions as heavy rains continue to batter various parts of the country, causing widespread flooding, river overflows, and dangerous landslides. The situation has escalated to a point where it’s not just a matter of inconvenience but a serious threat to life and property.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has reported that at least 155 people have been evacuated from their homes and moved to emergency shelters. This number is likely to rise as the rains persist and more areas become affected. The evacuation process is challenging, given the current state of many roads which have been rendered impassable due to flooding or damage.

Tragically, the Costa Rican Red Cross confirmed the death of a three-year-old child in the province of Cartago, just 15 kilometers east of the capital, San José. The child’s life was cut short when a landslide, triggered by the relentless rains, crashed into their home. This heartbreaking incident underscores the very real dangers posed by these extreme weather conditions.

The impact of the heavy rainfall is far-reaching. Rivers across the country have swollen beyond their banks, leading to extensive flooding in residential areas. Many homes are now submerged, forcing families to abandon their properties and seek safety elsewhere. The flooding has also caused significant disruptions to essential services, with many areas experiencing interruptions to their drinking water supply.

CNE President Alejandro Picado has warned that the situation is likely to worsen, stating, “We expect an increase in rainfall.” This forecast has prompted the authorities to issue an orange alert – the second-highest level of weather warning – for the Pacific coast and the central valley, including the capital city of San José.

The Ministry of Environment’s projections are equally concerning. They anticipate continued downpours, with some areas expected to receive between 50 and 80 millimeters of rainfall within hours. These heavy rains are likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, further increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.

As Costa Rica faces this ongoing crisis, emergency services are working tirelessly to manage the situation, conduct rescue operations, and provide aid to those affected. The coming days will be crucial as the country braces for more rain and potential devastation.