Costa Rica’s Ostional Beach Now Accessible for All to Witness Turtle Nesting

Ostional Beach is one of only two places in the world where the natural phenomenon of olive ridley turtle arrivals and nesting occurs on a massive scale. Now, it is also an inclusive beach, featuring a walkway for people with disabilities. In collaboration with Pro Parques, Gollo, other private companies, and public institutions, the Ostional National Wildlife Refuge has made the beach universally accessible, allowing everyone the opportunity to observe the nesting and hatching of olive ridley turtles.

Thanks to a plastic lid collection initiative, a 60-meter-long “plastic wood” walkway was constructed, enabling people with disabilities to experience this natural wonder. While the Cahuita, Manuel Antonio, and Junquillal projects include amphibious chairs that allow users to enter and bathe in the sea—with floats adapted to the chair’s structure—the Ostional walkway introduces new 4×4 chairs designed for improved mobility and traction. These chairs serve a different function, as this beach is not suitable for bathing.

“We are pleased to collaborate on these types of initiatives for the benefit of the community. Many people, for various reasons, have not been able to enjoy this kind of event, and with these actions, we ensure that everyone has the opportunity to access Playa Ostional and live the experience,” said Jossué Zeledón, UNICOMER’s Social Responsibility Coordinator.

Gollo has also supported efforts to provide universal accessibility at Manuel Antonio National Park and the Junquillal Wildlife Refuge, where the focus has been on constructing “plastic wood” ramps that give all people access to the sea.

“We invite everyone to bring plastic caps to any Gollo point of sale to continue supporting these types of projects,” Zeledón added. Through these efforts, Costa Rica continues to create opportunities for everyone to enjoy its natural wonders. The country remains committed to becoming a sustainable and inclusive tourist destination, where all visitors can enjoy an unforgettable vacation