Costa Rica’s President Chaves Considers Resignation for 2026 Deputy Run

The President of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, has not ruled out resigning from his position to seek a deputy role in the next elections for the 2026-2030 period. During the program Por Tres Razones on Radio Columbia on September 26, journalist Evelyn Fachler asked the president if he plans to continue contributing to the country’s development after his mandate. Chaves responded that he is reflecting on his future and has yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

President Chaves said he is still considering his future and hasn’t made any major decisions. However, he noted that this is not a “far-fetched idea.” “Claudio Alpízar came out all worried, but the rumor is spreading more and more that I am going to leave six months earlier to become a deputy… Claudio, thank you for the idea, I am going to consider it, because I hadn’t thought of it. According to him, I had confirmed it,” he said.

A few weeks ago, political analyst and former National Liberation Party (PLN) presidential candidate Claudio Alpízar Otoya stated that Chaves Robles intends to resign from his post six months before the end of his constitutional term in order to run as a legislator in the next election.

“It’s not a crazy idea. I’m grateful to Claudio, because I hadn’t thought of it. I’m going to think about it. Maybe I will, maybe I won’t,” added Chaves. The President reiterated that he has many things to consider and cannot yet reveal his future plans. “I’m neither going to deny it, nor am I going to confirm it,” the head of state commented.

According to Article 109 of the Constitution, those who hold positions such as president within the six months prior to the election may not be elected as candidates for deputy. In June, in an interview with Costa Rican media outlet Trivision, Chaves Robles said that “the rules of the game” would allow him to consider running for reelection in 2030.

President Chaves has previously stated that one term isn’t enough to carry out the necessary reforms and important work the country requires. As the end of his term approaches, the President will soon need to make a decision and announce it publicly.