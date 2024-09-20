Costa Rica Arrests Tajikistan Citizen Linked to ISIS

The Minister of Security, Mario Zamora, confirmed the arrest of a Tajikistan citizen at Costa Rica’s northern border for alleged ties to the terrorist group ISIS. The arrest occurred on August 27 in the border town of Los Chiles, located in the province of Alajuela.

“He was arrested in the Northern Zone and transferred under high-security measures to the center of the country, where he remains under the protection of the Migration Police. The deportation process was activated immediately to ensure that he would leave the national territory and be placed at the disposal of his home country,” authorities confirmed.

Authorities identified him through several international alerts that linked him to this paramilitary group, known for its involvement in terrorist activities.

The arrest and subsequent transfer of the suspect required a large-scale police operation. The individual was transferred to the Greater Metropolitan Area under heightened security measures, where he now awaits the initiation of the extradition process.

“The detainee is connected to the Islamic State (ISIS), a well-known organization responsible for attacks and human rights violations in Iraq and Syria, which have caused devastation to thousands of people in the region. The citizen will be deported through legal mechanisms established by Costa Rican migration laws,” Zamora confirmed.

This is not the first time Costa Rica has arrested individuals with suspected ties to terrorist groups. In 2023, the country’s security forces captured two Somali nationals and one Egyptian citizen, all of whom were linked to Al-Qaeda. These individuals have since been deported from Costa Rica after going through the necessary legal procedures.

Migration authorities pointed out that the deportation process for such individuals involves highly complex legal, administrative, and coordination procedures. These challenges arise due to differences in cultural, political, and legal systems between countries involved.

Costa Rican authorities have not released further details regarding the identity of the detainee or the ongoing legal processes, citing security reasons. Nonetheless, Minister Zamora reassured the public that all necessary actions will be taken to ensure the continued safety of Costa Rica and its citizens.

“We will continue to work in defense of our sovereignty and ensure the protection of our population from terrorism-related threats,” said Minister Zamora.