Salvadoran Police Chief Dies in Helicopter Crash Amid Gang Crackdown

The director of the police and leader of the “war” against gangs, Commissioner Mauricio Arriaza, and his companions died on Sunday when the military helicopter they were traveling in “crashed” in northeastern El Salvador, the army reported on Monday. “We regret to confirm the death of all the people traveling in the UH-1H helicopter of the Salvadoran Air Force, which crashed in Pasaquina, La Unión,” about 180 km northeast of San Salvador, the Armed Forces said on social media platform X.

They added that “on the aircraft was being transported, under police custody, Manuel Coto, former manager of Cosavi (Savings Cooperative); as well as the director of @PNCSV, General Commissioner Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.” Authorities have not yet identified the crew of the aircraft or the rest of the personnel accompanying Commissioner Arriaza.

“Our tactical operations team, along with other institutions of the National System, are heading to the site where the helicopter crashed in the Pasaquina district, Northern La Unión, to provide any necessary assistance,” Civil Protection reported on X. Coto, who had been a fugitive and was arrested in Honduras, was accused as the alleged mastermind behind the embezzlement of around 35 million dollars during his time as manager of the Santa Victoria Savings and Credit Cooperative (Cosavi).

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, following the accident, announced that he would request an international investigation. “What happened cannot simply be considered an ‘accident’; it must be thoroughly investigated with all possible consequences. We will request international assistance,” the president posted on X.

Upon confirming the death of the police chief, Bukele stated that “Director Arriaza Chicas was a key figure in bringing peace and security to our people.” Since March 2022, when Bukele declared a “war” on violent gangs, Arriaza led the campaign, which has resulted in the arrest of nearly 82,000 alleged gang members under an emergency regime that allows for detentions without a court order.

“He wasn’t just any director the police had; he was the Director of the Territorial Control Plan, the Emergency Regime, and the war against the gangs,” Bukele emphasized. For the president, Arriaza was “an incorruptible man who fought against everything, even when no one believed we could win against the gangs, and we did.”

“We will investigate this to the end, but no one can bring back our national hero. May God receive you @Director_PNC. See you soon, my friend,” Bukele declared. Honduran Security Minister Gustavo Sánchez announced that Coto was arrested while traveling “with a human trafficker toward the U.S., and was apprehended by the Honduran police in Choluteca,” in the southern part of the country, he stated on X.