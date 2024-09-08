Costa Rican Paralympian Sherman Guity Breaks Records, Wins Gold Again

Sherman Guity, the Costa Rican Paralympic athlete, achieved an incredible and historic feat by winning the gold medal in the 200m T64 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Guity surpassed his own record of 21.43 seconds, which he had set at Tokyo 2020. His remarkable time of 21.32 seconds made the Stade de France erupt with joy, capturing the hearts of both the four-time Paralympic medalist from Limón and the thousands of Costa Ricans who admire him for the inspiration and glory he has brought to national sports.

“I am very happy. I have worked hard for this. I want to thank everyone who supports and follows me. Thank you very much, truly,” said Sherman in a video posted on social media.

Following the disqualification—for lane invasion—of Germany’s Felix Streng, who had initially placed second with 21.86 seconds, the silver medal went to the Netherlands’ Levi Vloet (22.47), and the bronze to South Africa’s Mpumelelo Mhlongo (22.62). Guity advanced to the 200m T64 final on Saturday, taking first place in his qualifying heat with a time of 22.29 seconds.

His victory in the final completed a double gold medal triumph at Paris 2024, as he had already won the 100m T64 on Monday, September 2, with a time of 10.65 seconds, setting a new Paralympic record. He was followed by Italy’s Maxcel Amo Manu (10.76), and Germany’s Felix Streng (10.77).

Now widely regarded as the world’s fastest para-athlete, Guity has won four Paralympic medals, adding to his gold and silver from Tokyo 2020. Thousands of Costa Ricans celebrated Sherman Guity’s incredible triumph, flooding social media with messages of admiration and gratitude. His victory not only brought pride to the nation, but also inspired Ticos.

Guity’s unwavering determination and perseverance in the face of adversity have made him a true champion, reminding everyone of the power of resilience and dedication. The whole country is grateful to have such a distinguished gold medalist representing them on the global stage.