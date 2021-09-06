Gold for Güity: Tico sets record in Olympic win

When Sherman Güity lost part of his left leg after a traffic accident in 2017, he vowed to return to the track and become Costa Rica’s best paralympic athlete.

On Saturday, the Tico achieved that goal: Days after earning silver in the men’s 100 meters, Güity set a new Paralympic record and won gold in the 200 meters in Tokyo.

Güity’s time of 21.43 seconds edged Felix Streng (Germany) and Jarryd Wallace (USA) for the top spot on the podium:

“I won gold!” Güity posted on social media after the result. “The road has not been easy, but I did it. I accomplished my dream and the promise I made after my accident.”

“Sherman, you flew!” said President Carlos Alvarado. “It fills us with deep pride and satisfaction to see you with the Costa Rican flag. We are waiting for you with your two Paralympic medals!”

Güity’s silver and gold at Tokyo 2020 are Costa Rica’s only two Paralympics medals. Güity joins Claudia Poll as the only Ticos to win gold at an Olympics.

It was a result years in the making for Güity, considered a promising, up-and-coming sprinter before the August 2017 motorcycle accident. The Limón native began training in parathletics the following year and soon earned international acclaim.

“Qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is one of the biggest dreams I have. Having a good result there would be very special for me,” Güity said in 2019.

Mission accomplished.