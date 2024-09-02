Costa Rica Celebrates as Sherman Guity Wins Paralympic Gold in 100m

Costa Rica is celebrating a historic achievement as para-athlete Sherman Guity wins the gold medal in the men’s 100m T64 category, clocking in at an impressive 10.65 seconds. This victory marks a significant moment for Costa Rica, as Guity continues to establish himself as a world-class athlete.

Guity, who previously won silver in the 100m at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games—where he also secured gold in the 200m—dominated the competition this Monday. He faced off against some of the most renowned para-athletes globally, including Italy’s Maxcel Amo Manu and Germany’s Felix Streng.

In securing the gold, Guity broke Manu’s semifinal record of 10.69 seconds and came within just four-hundredths of a second of the world record set by American Richard Browne (10.61) in Doha, Qatar, back in 2015.

This victory places the Limón-native on the Paralympic podium for the third time. Guity is also set to compete in the 200m on Saturday, September 7th, where he will defend his Tokyo gold. The semifinals will take place at 4:01 a.m. Costa Rica time, with the final scheduled for 11:50 a.m.

Guity’s journey to success has been anything but easy. After beginning his athletic training at 16, he suffered a life-altering motorcycle accident on August 25, 2017, which led to the amputation of his leg below the knee. Despite this setback, Guity’s determination never wavered.

His resolve was further tested in July 2019, when he was accused of doping ahead of the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru. The International Paralympic Committee eventually cleared his name, determining that the substance detected was used solely for treating a wound. Unfortunately, the incident kept him from competing for two years.

Sherman Guity’s story is one of extraordinary resilience, passion, and discipline—an inspiring figure who brings immense pride to Costa Rica.