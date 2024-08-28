Pull-Up Challenge Above Costa Rica’s Crocodiles Sparks Controversy

A famous Argentine influencer, Geronimo Arias, known on social media as Gero Arias, attempted to perform pull-ups on a bridge over the Tárcoles River.

The Tarcoles River, located on the Pacific coast, is reputed to have the largest population of crocodiles in Central America, with some reaching lengths of three to four meters (up to 12 feet).

Arias hung from a bar directly over the river and began his exercise, which was part of a challenge he shared with his followers. Shortly after he started, two policemen approached him, informing him that such activities were prohibited in the area.

The influencer posted three videos on Instagram, narrating his plan to his followers. “We came to the Tarcoles River, which is full of crocodiles waiting for food. How epic would it be to do pull-ups with crocodiles below? But I thought: ‘It’s impossible, where am I going to do it? In Costa Rica,'” he explained in the video.

In a second video, published on Sunday, Arias is shown ready to perform the pull-ups, claiming that the crocodiles were waiting for him. He set out to complete 238 pull-ups as part of his challenge, but was stopped by two police officers after his 160th repetition.

The video sparked many comments on social media, with users expressing their disapproval of the influencer’s challenge, as it not only endangered his life but also set a risky example for thousands of children and young people around the world.

“Don’t try this yourselves; just because I do it doesn’t mean I encourage you to try,” he said in his video.

In images circulating on various digital platforms, the crocodiles in the Tárcoles River are clearly visible. One of his friends even remarked that if he fell, he wouldn’t have a chance of surviving.

Hours after the incident, Arias posted on social media that he successfully completed the 238 pull-ups in Guatemala, where he traveled after his stay in Costa Rica.