OIJ Raids in Costa Rica: Talamanca Regulatory Plan Under Investigation

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) carried out a series of operations, including 26 raids across Limón, San José, and Heredia, as part of an ongoing investigation into the regulatory plan for Talamanca.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of one individual, identified by the surname Domínguez, along with the collection of documents and evidence. Additional charges against other officials are expected in the coming weeks based on this evidence.

Among the locations raided was the home of Rugeli Morales, the mayor of Talamanca. Offices of SINAC, the Municipality of Talamanca, INVU, SETENA, and ICT were also inspected.

This marks the third legal action related to the alleged issuance of irregular permits in protected areas within the past two months.

Randall Zúñiga, head of the OIJ, described the investigation as highly complex, focusing on the alleged involvement of economic interests in shaping the Coastal Regulatory Plan for the Maritime-Terrestrial Zone of Talamanca.

“It is believed that this was orchestrated through agreements between local businessmen and officials or former officials from various institutions, including the Municipality of Talamanca, La Amistad Caribe Conservation Area of the National System of Conservation Areas, the National Institute of Housing and Urbanism, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, and the National Environmental Technical Secretariat,” authorities stated.

The Prosecutor’s Office suspects that the regulatory plan was designed to benefit private interests.

“They reported that these irregularities appear to have been crafted to serve the interests of individuals focused on tourism, business, and urban and commercial development. Consequently, this allegedly led to actions such as the destruction of wetlands, illegal logging, invasion of the maritime-terrestrial zone, and indigenous territories, as well as the apparent alteration of land use,” authorities added.

Last month, five individuals were arrested on suspicion of crimes including prevarication, influence against the Public Treasury, land use changes, ideological falsehood, and the use of false documents.

Despite these developments, President Chaves and the Minister of Environment and Energy, Franz Tattenbach, have repeatedly asserted that the permits were granted in full compliance with the law.

Public institutions involved have pledged to cooperate with the authorities and reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and legality.