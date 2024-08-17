Dengue Outbreak in Honduras: 105 Deaths and Counting in 2024

In a concerning development, health authorities in Honduras launched a massive campaign against dengue this Friday, responding to a crisis that has claimed 105 lives and affected more than 99,000 people so far this year. The situation has prompted urgent action across the nation.

Health ministry brigades mobilized throughout the capital’s neighborhoods, focusing on destroying mosquito breeding sites. This coordinated effort, which spans the entire country, has seen active participation from local residents joining the cause.

Lorenzo Pavón, director of Epidemiological Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, provided sobering statistics to local media. “So far in 2024, we’ve recorded 105 deaths, though only 42 have been officially certified,” he stated. The official further revealed that the total number of dengue cases has reached an alarming 99,973 this year alone.

The severity of the outbreak has stretched the healthcare system to its limits. Hospitals and health centers across Honduras have been forced to establish special wards dedicated to treating the influx of dengue patients, as reported by local media outlets.

This current crisis, while severe, has not yet surpassed the devastating impact of 2019, which remains Honduras’ worst year on record for dengue. That year saw 180 fatalities and a staggering 113,000 cases of infection.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reports that the dengue outbreak extends beyond Honduras, affecting other Central American nations. Guatemala ranks as the second most impacted country in the region, with 82 deaths among 69,937 cases. Panama follows with 23 fatalities in 16,149 cases. El Salvador has reported seven deaths out of 5,009 patients, while Nicaragua has recorded one death among 55,542 cases. Costa Rica, interestingly, has not reported any deaths despite 16,806 cases.

Dengue, an endemic disease in tropical regions, manifests with severe symptoms including high fevers, intense headaches, nausea, vomiting, and muscle pain. In its most severe form, it can lead to life-threatening hemorrhages. The disease’s spread is closely linked to rainfall patterns, as the mosquito vector thrives in stagnant water environments.

As Honduras grapples with this health crisis, the government’s aggressive response underscores the urgent need for comprehensive mosquito control measures and public health interventions to curb the spread of this deadly disease.