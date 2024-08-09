Tourists Bound and Robbed in Santa Teresa: Attackers Impersonate Police in High-End Heist

A violent crime occurred in one of Costa Rica’s most touristic places. As reported by the police, a group of Israeli tourists was bound, beaten, and robbed at a luxurious villa in Santa Teresa de Cóbano on Sunday night.

The attack, which occurred around 8:00 p.m., targeted a total of ten individuals, including both male and female vacationers and the villa’s owner, a resident of Costa Rica. As part of the robbery, which was extensively captured on security cameras, the criminals tied up the security guard.

The footage shows that the perpetrators, dressed in police uniforms, arrived at the villa in two high-end vehicles. The group consisted of eight individuals who executed the attack with precision.

According to Michael Soto, deputy director of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), the judicial police suspect that the criminals may have had specialized training.

“The crime took place in a relatively secluded area. The villa is a high-end residence equipped with its own security measures. The methodical approach and the manner in which the robbers neutralized the victims suggest that they may possess police training or could be former or current police officers,” Soto explained.

The security footage further indicates that the robbers were well-informed about the villa’s layout and security arrangements.

“The level of organization and confidence displayed by the perpetrators implies that they had inside knowledge about the property and knew exactly what they were targeting. This level of preparedness is unusual and points to a high degree of planning,” Soto added.

The ongoing investigation aims to identify and apprehend the suspects. The incident has raised concerns about security in the region and the potential involvement of individuals with law enforcement backgrounds. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they continue their efforts to solve the case.

Here is the unverified video of the event in progress from the Free Press Journal: