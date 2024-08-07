Costa Rica’s Surf Sensation: The Rise of Brisa Hennessy

Brisa Hennessy has captivated the world with her exceptional talent, charming personality and inspiring journey. Born in 1999 in San José and raised in the jungle of Matapalo on the Osa Peninsula, Brisa Tomi Hennessy Kobara spent her first nine years falling in love with surfing on Costa Rica’s South Pacific coast.

Her childhood was spent off the grid, in a house with no windows, doors, or electricity, allowing her to forge a deep connection with nature from an early age.

Her parents, California-native Michael and Katherine Malia from Hawaii, ran a surf school at Pan Dulce, the beach where Brisa first fell in love with surfing. Her parents had moved to Costa Rica in 1995 after a road trip from the U.S. through Central America. Enchanted by the country, they decided to settle there.

Young Brisa attended La Carbonera School in Puerto Jiménez, a few minutes from her home in the Matapalo area. At just three years old, Costa Rica’s future surf superstar was riding her first waves in Matapalo. Those early waves saw her stand up on a surfboard for the very first time, igniting a dream in her young heart.

The Hennessys lived a simple and tranquil life, with every day being an adventure. Surrounded by the jungle and embodying the essence of Costa Rican lifestyle, they lived the real Pura Vida.

The Matapalo native then moved to Oahu, Hawaii, with her family, where she continued to practice the sport that runs in her blood. There, she began competing and showcasing her natural and exceptional surfing abilities. She even represented Hawaii, as she initially had no idea she could surf for Costa Rica. Subsequently, she moved to Fiji, where she continued surfing and honing her skills.

Always with a smile on her face, Brisa radiates love and kindness. She is one of the most loved athletes on the tour and is adored by fans. Her results have been outstanding since day one, making her one of the top surfers in the world.

However, the road hasn’t been all rainbows and butterflies for the 24-year-old. Growing up with the pressure of being a female athlete in the public eye is tough. This led Brisa to struggle with body image dysmorphia and an eating disorder that lasted almost three years. She lost her menstruation for two years and faced a long road to recovery.

In 2022, the athlete was diagnosed with hypothyroidism. She watched her body undergo significant changes and had to adjust her lifestyle. Then, last year, she was diagnosed with a pituitary adenoma, which caused mental fog, incredibly low energy, and required a tough recovery process.

Brisa has also been an advocate for mental health, sharing her own struggles and personal experiences with depression. She has found more self-love and compassion through this challenging journey, which has helped her gain perspective and become who she is today.

Even without her brilliant achievements or God-given surfing talent, Brisa Hennessy shines on her own. Everywhere she goes, she spreads happiness and love and inspires millions to pursue their dreams.

The three-year-old who learned to surf in Matapalo has become a top athlete who has competed in two Olympics, is the current #4 surfer in the world, and has worn the yellow jersey in the WSL. But this is just the beginning, as she continues to forge a tremendous career.

Her love for gallo pinto, her choice to represent Costa Rica, her pride in carrying the country’s flag wherever she goes, her commitment to her roots, and her ability to come back stronger while maintaining a humble and positive attitude—there’s no one who embodies the ‘Pura Vida’ spirit better than Brisa Hennessy.