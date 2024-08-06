Costa Rica’s Drummond Shines: Secures Spot in Olympic Semifinals

Costa Rican athlete Gerald Drummond has made a remarkable advance to the 400m hurdles semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Drummond secured second place with a time of 48.78, narrowly missing first place in heat 2 of the repechage, which was claimed by Sweden’s Carl Bengtström with a time of 48.63. Only the top two from each heat qualified for the next round.

After the competition, he spoke to the National Olympic Committee and reflected on his performance.

“The feelings are quite different today (Tuesday); I’m not as tired as I was yesterday (Monday), when I felt completely exhausted. It’s a strange experience—one of those unpredictable aspects of sports. I’m thrilled to have reached the semifinals, which was my primary goal for these Olympic Games. This year has been a great one for me, and although not reaching this stage wouldn’t have diminished my achievements, making it this far is an essential part of capping off a successful year,” he said.

Gerald also revealed what he would be doing in the coming hours and expressed his excitement about tomorrow’s competition.

“Right now, I’m heading for a massage, an ice bath, a nutritious meal, and some rest to prepare for tomorrow. The semifinal will feature some incredibly strong rivals, including likely contenders who are among the best in the history of my event. I’m hoping for some luck and a favorable heat,” concluded the athlete in statements shared by the National Olympic Committee.

As confirmed by the National Olympic Committee, Drummond will return to the semifinal tomorrow, Wednesday, at 7:35 p.m. Paris time (11:35 a.m. Costa Rican time). Gerald will be in the third heat. The top two from each heat and the two fastest overall will qualify for the final, completing the eight athletes who will compete for the medals.

For all of Costa Rica, it is a profound source of pride to see its athletes shine on such a grand stage. The nation’s support for Drummond is unwavering, with Ticos extending their best wishes and expressing immense pride in his achievements, regardless of the outcome. The entire country will eagerly follow Gerald’s progress, hoping to see him compete for a medal.