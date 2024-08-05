Ex-Guatemalan Police Chief Deported from US, Faces Murder Charges

The United States deported a former local police chief to Guatemala on Monday, who was involved in the homicide of two people in an indigenous village, including a Canadian, the Police reported.

“Deported and captured ex-policeman implicated in crimes against Canadian and Guatemalan,” the Guatemalan Police stated on the social network X, along with a video showing the former officer descending handcuffed from a plane at the capital’s airport.The former police chief faces charges in Guatemala for “the crimes of extrajudicial execution and forced disappearance,” they added.

Vásquez, 33, was arrested on June 11 in the town of McAllen, in the southern state of Texas, as reported at the time by the Guatemalan Interior Minister, Francisco Jiménez.The ex-officer fled to the United States after the murder two months earlier of a Guatemalan and a Canadian in the municipality of San Andrés Itzapa, about 35 km west of Guatemala City.

On April 18, in a confusing incident, the victims were detained by police in that municipality where Vásquez was the chief of the police station.The Canadian died in a hospital allegedly from a beating by the officers, while the body of the other person was found days later.

Four police officers, including two women, were also arrested for the crime of extrajudicial execution.