Humpback Whale and Calf Captivate Tourists in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste

A stunning video captured in Cuajiniquil Bay, Guanacaste, showcases a majestic humpback whale leaping twice into the sea, followed by the appearance of its shy calf. The video, filmed by Olger Lara, has quickly stirred excitement among locals and nature enthusiasts, marking the much-anticipated start of the whale-watching season on the Costa Rican Pacific coast.

Lucky visitors who had booked a tour for the day were pleasantly surprised by the whales at around 11 a.m.

“Humpback whales are already here, giving their spectacular show; it’s the magic of nature, impressive and unforgettable for all who witness it!” Cuajiniquil Tours, who shared the video, exclaimed.

The sight of these massive creatures is a highlight for many. This natural spectacle draws the attention of locals and tourists alike.

“Today (Friday, 11 a.m.), we were out sailing and had the incredible opportunity to observe the humpback whales. They were right in front of Cuajiniquil Bay. These whales usually visit us from August to November, and today, both the whale and its calf seemed to be thoroughly enjoying their time,” said Geannina Lara from Cuajiniquil Tours.

The whale season is a highly anticipated event each year, attracting marine life enthusiasts from around the globe. This season typically extends until the end of October, during which humpback whales migrate from both the northern and southern hemispheres to Costa Rica’s warm waters to breed and give birth.

“This year is shaping up to be truly spectacular. We warmly invite people from all over Costa Rica and beyond to come and experience this natural wonder,” added Lara. “We are a family-run business in Cuajiniquil de La Cruz, Guanacaste, dedicated to showcasing the stunning beauty of Bahía Santa Elena, Islas Murciélago, and more.”

Costa Rica is renowned as a premier destination for whale-watching, with one of the longest humpback whale-watching seasons in the world, as these magnificent animals stay in the country for a total of 10 months. Humpback whales can be observed in different areas of the country, and there are specialized tours to witness this marvelous event.