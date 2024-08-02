No menu items!

The Day of the Virgin of Los Angeles in Costa Rica

Ileana Fernandez
Costa Rica Religious Tradition
Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times

Today, thousands of faithful Catholics celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Los Angeles, Patroness of Costa Rica. This day honors a revered figure whose original image is small and crafted from volcanic rock, graphite, and jade. Her devotees affectionately call her “La Negrita.”

According to tradition, on August 2, 1635, a woman named Juana Pereira discovered an image of the Virgin Mary with the Child Jesus in her arms on a rock. The site was known as “Puebla de los Pardos,” where the Basilica of Cartago was later constructed.

The woman moved the image to various locations, including a nearby parish, at the request of the local priest. However, the image would always reappear on the original rock. Locals interpreted this as a sign that the Mother of God desired a temple to be built there.

Initially, a hermitage was constructed, followed by the Basilica. Over the years, devotion spread across the country. The people began calling her Our Lady of the Angels, as she appeared on the feast day of the Virgin celebrated under that name.

La Romería

With deep devotion, Costa Ricans from various parts of the country undertake a pilgrimage to the National Shrine. This traditional ‘Romería’ often begins in mid to late July, as it takes several days for many pilgrims to complete. Many also depart from San José, traveling a route of approximately 22 km.

Since the late 19th century, thousands of people have made this pilgrimage to the Basilica of Los Angeles annually. Amid prayers, songs, and petitions, pilgrims walk a path of faith. Some embark on this journey seeking miracles for themselves, relatives, or friends, while others come to express gratitude to ‘La Negrita’ for blessings received.

Upon arrival at the church, pilgrims kneel and walk down the main aisle to the image of the Virgin. The most significant aspect is the faith of those who seek miracles and those who believe they have received one.

This day holds a special place in the hearts of Ticos and Ticas, who show their deep-rooted faith and express their spirituality and gratitude.

