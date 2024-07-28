Costa Rican Surfer Brisa Hennessy Advances to Olympic Round of 16

After a magnificent performance, Costa Rican surfer Brisa Hennessy moved on to the third round of the women’s surfing tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games. The Costa Rican athlete obtained a score of 15.56, earning an 8.33 and a 7.23, in the competition held in Teahupo’o, Tahiti.

Hennessy rode her first wave nine minutes into the 30-minute competition, displaying remarkable skill and control. She navigated the wave’s crest with precision, maneuvered through the notorious “tube,” and exited with minimal difficulties. Her impressive performance secured her victory over French surfer Johanne Defay, currently ranked third in the Championship Tour, and Nicaraguan surfer Candelaria Resano, who qualified by universal quota.

Hennessy demonstrated her brilliant skills on what is considered “the most dangerous wave in the world.” “Hello everyone, I’m very happy to be through to the next round. Thank you all for your love and support. Vamos Costa Rica, Pura Vida!” she expressed after her impressive run.

On the other hand, her competitors struggled to find their rhythm. Johanne Defay faced a significant setback with a hard fall, resulting in a small cut. Defay was assisted and opted to wear a protective helmet. Despite the initial hardships, Defay managed to obtain a score of 9.50. Meanwhile, Candelaria Resano, who also faced some challenges during the heat, finished with a score of 9.43.

While Hennessy advances to the round of 16, her rivals will have to compete in the playoff round to stay in contention. Costa Ricans flooded social media with an outpouring of support for Brisa, filling the platforms with messages of encouragement and expressions of excitement and pride. The Matapalo native has the entire country rallying behind her, dreaming of seeing her win an Olympic medal and make history.

The round of 16 in women’s surfing is scheduled for Monday, July 29, starting at 3:48 p.m local time and Costa Ricans eagerly awaits another stunning performance from our star surfer.