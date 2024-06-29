Costa Rica Gears Up for 15th LGBT Pride March in San Jose

On Sunday the streets of San Jose will be filled with thousands of people to celebrate LGBT pride. The march will begin on the east side of La Sabana, where it connects with Paseo Colón, and then head towards Plaza de la Democracia. Pride Costa Rica has expressed their enthusiasm regarding the upcoming event as they celebrate their 15th anniversary.

“PrideCR is celebrating 15 years of sending a message of inclusion, equality, and diversity in Costa Rica. From our origin, which consisted of a hundred committed people, this movement has become a true national event that brings together hundreds of thousands of people,” they said.

The organization said they would be honoring all the people who have helped change Costa Rican society and shaped it into a more inclusive and respectful one.

“This movement sends an unequivocal message to all corners of the country, from Sixaola to Upala: sexually diverse people deserve to live authentically in our identity and deserve a place in Costa Rican society where we are fully accepted,” they added.

The organizers expect an event with social and political slogans, with a clear message to end and ban the so-called conversion therapies. On the other hand, they will push for the approval of the Law for the Recognition of Trans, Non-Binary, Gender Diverse, and Intersex Identities. It involves the modification of sex and registered name, the guarantee of the right to participate in elected office, the prohibition of medical interventions without consent, and the creation of protection mechanisms for minors.

“We also hope that this will be a true celebration of the free and authentic identities of all the people who wish to join us,” they mentioned. The organizers have confirmed there will be a stage at Plaza de la Democracia, which will open at 2 p.m., and will hold a large number of different presentations, including drag performances, lots of music of different genres, choreographies, and other surprises.

“Participating in the event goes far beyond showing an organizational image; it is about demonstrating a commitment to human rights and respect for all people,” PrideCR highlighted.”