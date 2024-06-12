Keylor Navas Opens Up About Lawsuit, National Team Retirement, and Football Journey

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas gave an interview to sports journalist Yashin Quesada, in which he commented on various topics such as his career overview, retirement from the national team, and the lawsuit filed against him.

The journalist started the interview by asking Navas about the complaint published by the French media, in which a former employee accuses him of violating labor rights.

“It’s a complicated situation, and as a family, we are affected by things that have been said that are untrue. What I can say is that my lawyers are already working to clear all this up,” said the former PSG player.

Navas mentioned he had a “clear conscience” and that, in time, everything would be resolved. He also said that he had not received an official notification regarding the case.

Quesada asked Navas how his family had taken the news, to which he replied that they were confident that with God’s help, everything would be solved. As for himself, he said he was “calm.” Navas then spoke about his retirement from the national team, which was unexpected for many.

“In life, you have to know at what point you have to say ‘this is it.’ I’ve been analyzing it; it wasn’t that one day I woke up and said I’m leaving the national team. The national team needs changes, and there are tournaments that are important for the new players. If I were there, I would be taking the opportunity away from the next goalkeeper of the national team,” said Navas.

The Costa Rican idol said it was very nice to be able to play his last game with Costa Rica against the world champions, Argentina. He also mentioned that the national team was in good hands with coach Gustavo Alfaro and was confident that the young players would be able to consolidate their positions.

The player explained that at one point, he had the opportunity to play for Bayern Munich, but when he became aware of Real Madrid’s interest, he had no doubt that this would be his destination. He expressed his gratitude for his amazing career and everything he was able to achieve while playing at the highest level in Europe.