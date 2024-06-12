FECOP Promotes the Blue Economy with the Women’s Nautical School in Costa Rica

Thanks to the work of the Matchmaking initiative carried out in the context of the High-Level Event “Immersed in Change,” led by Ambassador Gina Guillen Grillo, the Women’s Nautical School project of the Costa Rican Federation of Fishing (FECOP) received technical support from GIZ and the European Union.

FECOP is proud to highlight its commitment to the Blue Economy and gender equity through the Women’s Nautical School initiative. This initiative stands out as an exemplary model of sustainability and inclusive development in the sport fishing sector.

During the high-level event “Immersed in Change,” held in Costa Rica on June 7 and 8, the Delegation of the European Union in Costa Rica, represented by Ambassador Philippe Lempereur, met with the Costa Rican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and FECOP to reaffirm the EU’s commitment to financially support the consolidation of the Women’s Nautical School.

The Women’s Nautical School not only promotes the sustainability of our ocean but also advances gender equity by fostering the employability of women in the fishing tourism sector. This EU-backed initiative will enable more women to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in this industry, thus contributing to more inclusive and sustainable economic development.

The collaboration between FECOP and the European Union proves to be a powerful driver for the transformation towards sustainable and equitable futures. The Costa Rican Federation of Fishing is proud to be part of this joint effort, leading the way towards a Blue Economy that benefits both people and the planet.

