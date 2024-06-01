El Salvador Welcomes Donald Trump Jr. for Bukele’s Inauguration Ceremony

Donald Trump Jr arrived in El Salvador on Friday to participate in the inauguration of President Nayib Bukele’s second term on Saturday. “El Salvador has the great pleasure of receiving @DonaldTrumpJr, who has traveled to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect @nayibbukele. Welcome to El Salvador,” the government house posted on the social network X.

Trump Jr arrived at the Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport, 44 km southeast of San Salvador, just one day after a New York jury found the former president guilty of concealing payments to a porn movie star, a shock to his presidential campaign five months before the election in which he seeks to regain the White House.

“We have the whole team here, we are now in El Salvador, we have the police escort going at full speed, pretty solid way to travel. We are here just promoting those who support freedom around the world,” Trump’s son said in English on the Tiktok network while traveling from the airport to the Salvadoran capital.

With more power than ever, a pulverized opposition, and at the height of popularity, Nayib Bukele will begin his new five-year term on Saturday, after waging a relentless “war” against gangs.

Bukele will be sworn in at a ceremony scheduled for 08H00 local time (14H00 GMT) at the National Palace, in the historic center of San Salvador, to whose square he summoned Salvadorans en masse.

Attending the inauguration ceremony are Presidents Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), Xiomara Castro (Honduras), Santiago Peña (Paraguay), Rodrigo Chaves (Costa Rica), and King Felipe of Spain, among others.

The last president to arrive on Friday night was Argentina’s Javier Milei, with whom Bukele shares his affinity for former US President Trump, the conservative agenda, and a taste for dramatic gestures.