Costa Rica Airfare Sale with Over 50% Savings on United Flights

United Airlines is currently offering significant discounts on flights to Costa Rica. You can find some routes slashed by more than 50% off regular prices. This summer presents a fantastic opportunity for an affordable escape to Costa Rica.

Highlighted in this sale are flights departing from several U.S. cities, including Fort Lauderdale, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Notably, the standout deal features nonstop flights from Newark to San Jose for just $202. Although this sale primarily covers travel in June, there are also some tempting fares available for January and February 2025. If these deals interest you, act quickly to secure the best rates.

For those new to booking with United, be aware that these offers typically involve basic economy tickets, which include a free personal item. However, a carry-on bag will cost an additional $40 each way. An alternative might be checking a bag for a slightly higher fee of $5 to $10.

To book, Google Flights is a good place to start to find your ideal dates and then completing your purchase directly through United Airlines. This sale includes limited travel dates in June, with additional options in January and February of 2025.

For those departing from the East Coast or the South, the sale includes flights from:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

The most compelling offer is the nonstop route from Newark to Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO) in San Jose, priced at an incredibly low $202 round-trip. With prices typically exceeding $500, this is an excellent opportunity for those who can travel with minimal luggage.

This is an ideal time to plan your Costa Rican adventure, whether you want to come to relax on our beaches, hike Corcovado or visit the rainforest. Don’t miss out!