Guanacaste’s La Amistad Bridge to Reopen by July

Repair works on the La Amistad bridge over the Tempisque River in Guanacaste are 15% complete. The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) reported that the repairs are expected to be completed by July. “The works on the Tempisque are on schedule. We are very happy. I saw a video where the cableway is already in place, so many of the educators who have their homes on one side of the Tempisque and had to teach their classes on the other side are now passing with the children,” said Mauricio Batalla, Minister of Public Works and Transportation.

The Amistad Bridge spans 780 meters across the Tempisque River, connecting the cantons of Cañas and Nicoya. It comprises two main sections: a 260-meter cable-stayed portion supported by tension cables and a 520-meter fixed segment held up by eight concrete piers. Currently, repair work is underway on the bridge, addressing both sections.

The MOPT has confirmed plans to install lighting and make various adjustments to enhance its structural integrity. The diagnosis and intervention of the bridge are being carried out by the company Estrumet Metalmecánica at an approximate cost of $1,769,134.78.

“In addition to the obvious deterioration, the diagnosis allowed us to discover additional damages that were not easily visible. Changes in expansion joints and reinforcement of the supports are added as new elements,” explained the MOPT.

The bridge has been closed to traffic since April 1st and will remain closed until the end of July. In view of this situation, the MOPT has enabled four alternative routes by land for the transfer between Cañas and Nicoya since April 1st.

“I understand that Guanacaste is being affected by traffic, of course. However, we are doing everything humanly possible to make things effective and efficient to solve that issue while the service is closed,” Minister Batalla added.

The bridge intervention was urgently necessary due to the structural repairs required. It is a vital point for the passage of vehicles in Guanacaste, and ensuring its optimal condition was imperative to prevent any potential accidents.