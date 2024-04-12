Poas Volcano National Park Temporarily Closed Due to Increased Volcanic Activity

The National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) informed that the Poas Volcano National Park had to be closed again.

“We are implementing a temporary preventive closure of Poas Volcano National Park to visitors for the rest of Thursday, April 11, 2024, due to the reports issued by the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (OVSICORI) this morning regarding eruption and increased activity in the crater,” SINAC stated.

OVSICORI noted that the plume reached a height above the crater of 1640 ft (500 m). A change in seismic activity was also observed.

According to the experts’ criteria, these changes in the eruptive activity of the colossus increase the possibility of a phreatic eruption, projecting acid and ballistic sediments (rocks) towards the Mirador for visitors and other surrounding areas. Hence, a more energetic eruption is not ruled out by OVSICORI.

“Following the technical criteria, MINAE informs that Poás Volcano National Park will remain temporarily closed as a safety measure for visitors, tour guides, and officials. During this time, volcanic monitoring will be carried out by the competent bodies to indicate the date of reopening,” stated Franz Tattenbach Capra, Minister of Environment and Energy.

SINAC reported that constant volcanic monitoring and communication with specialized technical agencies and the National Emergency Commission (CNE) are maintained for the assessment of volcanic conditions.

Due to the volcano’s constant activity, it has had to be closed on several occasions to safeguard the integrity of visitors and personnel working in the National Park.

Tourists whose visit to the National Park will be interrupted as of this Tuesday will be able to reschedule their visit or request a refund by sending an email to poas.info@sinac.go.cr.

“The population will be kept duly informed about the evolution of this measure, and apologies for any inconvenience caused,” Costa Rican authorities concluded.