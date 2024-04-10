Costa Rica Gears Up for Third Annual Coffee Fair in May

Coffee enthusiasts can begin gearing up for the third edition of the Coffee Fair (Feria de Café), scheduled for May 18th and 19th at the National Stadium in La Sabana, San Jose.

“It’s a pivotal platform for Costa Rican producers and marketers, offering them invaluable opportunities for growth and exposure,” stated the organizers.

A significant portion of the country’s coffee industry actively participates in this event, bolstering the advancement of local farmers and producers. With two successful editions already under its belt, one in 2022 and the most recent in 2023, the fair has become a major success.

The highlights of the fair include be the Best Brewers Cup, modeled after the open final of the World Brewers Competition. Contestants can choose between Vandola, Chemex, or V60 (but not a Chorreador?) and present their finest brew to a panel of three judges. Registration is set at $35, with cash prizes of $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place.

Additionally, attendees can look forward to the Workshop and Latte Art Challenge. Expert baristas will lead an intermediate workshop aimed at refining frothing and pouring techniques.

“Participants will have the opportunity to create intricate designs! The workshop will culminate in an exciting one-on-one competition,” remarked the organizers.

Each challenge winner will accumulate two points, with victory ultimately going to the first participant to reach 20 points. The registration fee, covering all necessary materials, is $50.

Coffee holds a revered place in Costa Rican culture, often referred to as the ‘golden bean,’ it is integral to the nation’s identity and history. Today, numerous families carry on the tradition of coffee production, striving for excellence in their cultivation practices. Despite the challenges of the coffee market, events like these not only honor centuries of tradition but also provide support to producers.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase through the official website: https://starticket.cr/e/2707/feria-de-cafe-2024.