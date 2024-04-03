Costa Rica’s Poas Volcano National Park Closed as Precautionary Measure

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) and the National System of Conservation Areas reported the closure of Poas Volcano National Park due to increased gas emissions.

SINAC has assured that the volcano’s activity is under diligent surveillance by competent technical tools and entities. With the health of personnel and visitors to the national park in mind, this decision was made accordingly.

The institution emphasized that this is a temporary closure lasting two days. Tomorrow, specialized teams from CNE and SINAC will conduct essential measurements to evaluate whether the park can reopen or not.

Tourists whose visit to the National Park will be interrupted as of this Tuesday will be able to reschedule their visit or request a refund.

Meryll Arias Quirós, Regional Director of the Central Conservation Area (ACC), explained that interested individuals must request via email the rescheduling of the visit or the refund of the entrance fee. Those interested should send their request for rescheduling or refund to poas.info@sinac.go.cr.

“If they wish to reschedule their visit, they should indicate to the environmental authorities the desired date and time, which will be confirmed by the Conservation Area. If there is no availability on the proposed dates, the Administration will request a new date of entry,” she explained.

Alternatively, should a tourist prefer a refund of the entrance fee, they must communicate this via the email provided earlier, while attaching a copy of their identity card or passport, reservation number, bank account details, and payment receipt. Upon receiving all necessary information, the Conservation Area will promptly initiate the refund process.

“We are aware of the inconvenience caused to domestic and foreign tourists due to the closure of Poas Volcano National Park; however, SINAC offers the option to reschedule or refund the cost of the entrance fee,” said Meryll Arias.

The population will be kept duly informed about the evolution of these measures, and apologies are extended for any inconvenience caused.

“The safety of tourists and our staff must come first, therefore it is necessary to temporarily close and guarantee a safe visit for tourists,” concluded Franz Tattenbach Capra, Minister of Environment and Energy.