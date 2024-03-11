No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaPanama Receives Tents and Supplies from U.S. for Darién Jungle Migrants

Panama Receives Tents and Supplies from U.S. for Darién Jungle Migrants

Tico Times
By Tico Times
United States Migrant Donations
Migrants are pictured during their stay at the Migrant Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, Darien Province, Panama. The United States donated half a million dollars worth of tents, cots, and other equipment to assist migrants crossing the Panamanian jungle, following the departure of the NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)

The United States donated tents, camp cots, and other materials worth half a million dollars this Monday to assist the thousands of migrants arriving in Panama after crossing the inhospitable Darién jungle.

This year, up to March 8, about 82,000 migrants crossed the inhospitable jungle from Colombia, where insecurity has increased and the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has denounced an increase in sexual assaults on travelers.

In addition to the tents and camp cots, the U.S. Embassy in Panama delivered sheets and mosquito nets to the Migration Service and the border police (SENAFRONT) of that country, all for a total value of more than $500,000.

“This is another example of the collaboration, of the continuous commitment, that the government of the United States of America has with the people of Panama,” said the embassy’s minister counselor, John Barrett, when delivering the donation at a SENAFRONT base in the city of Metetí, in the province of Darién, about 180 km east of the Panamanian capital.

Barrett lamented the incidents that occurred in the early hours of March 2 in San Vicente, near Metetí, where an argument between two migrant women led to a brawl and the burning of a shelter and some vehicles.

“It is a great shame, but it also recognizes that there is a great challenge, that there is a great burden for the local communities that are on the path […] where the migrants come,” said the U.S. diplomat to journalists.

During the incidents, about 250 migrants clashed with border police. The brawl ended with 45 detainees – 38 Venezuelans, six Colombians, and one Ecuadorian – who remain in preventive detention to be tried for “crimes against collective security” and “against economic heritage,” the judiciary said in a statement.

The Darién jungle, a 266 km long and 575,000-hectare border between Colombia and Panama, has become a corridor for migrants trying to reach the United States from South America, with a record of more than 520,000 travelers in 2023, according to official Panamanian figures.

Previous article
El Salvador’s Bukele Offers to Tackle Haiti’s Turmoil
Tico Times
Tico Times

Weekly Recap

Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance

Latest Articles

© 2024 The Tico Times

Services

Support