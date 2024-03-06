Nicaraguan Exiles Warn Costa Rica Over Potential Political Extradition Abuse

Nicaraguan exiles have raised alarms over what they perceive as politically motivated extraditions orchestrated by the regime of Daniel Ortega, directing their apprehensions to the Constitutional Chamber and the General Directorate of Migration of Costa Rica.

The exiles contend that Ortega’s administration is engaging in international extradition processes with the Costa Rican government, ostensibly to incarcerate Nicaraguans for purely political motives.

As reported by Nicaraguan newspaper Confidencial, exiled Nicaraguans, organized within various opposition groups and residing in San José, convened on Monday, March 4, 2024, to voice their concerns to the Constitutional Chamber and the General Directorate of Migration following the recent extradition of citizen Douglas Gamaliel Pérez Centeno. Pérez was identified as an opponent of the Nicaraguan Government.

Expressing their worries, the exiles highlighted their dismay at the potential exploitation of the Costa Rican justice system by the Nicaraguan dictatorship, using cases with the veneer of legality to perpetuate the imprisonment of political adversaries.

In their statement, the opponents conveyed their “deep concern” regarding Pérez’s extradition, viewing it as a troubling indication of how the Nicaraguan government might exploit Costa Rica’s judicial mechanisms.

The exiles called upon the Constitutional Chamber to exercise prudence and discernment in addressing any pending or forthcoming cases, emphasizing the need for thorough deliberation.

Furthermore, they underscored the significance of adhering to universal instruments of international law safeguarding the right to life and personal integrity, to which Costa Rica is a signatory.

Costa Rican authorities extradited Douglas Gamaliel Pérez, 44, to Nicaragua on February 16, following requests from Nicaraguan authorities. Pérez, also known as “Relámpago,” was sought for alleged crimes including homicide, arms trafficking, and organized crime, according to information from Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ).

Douglas Gamaliel Álvarez Morales, alias “Relámpago,” was apprehended by Costa Rican authorities on October 31, 2022, in Los Lagos, Heredia province, in response to an international arrest alert.