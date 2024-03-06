Costa Rica Arrests 5 from NGO Accused of Embezzling Public Funds

On Tuesday, the Judicial Investigation Organism (OIJ) apprehended five individuals allegedly involved in an organization partly funded by public resources, including four women masquerading as nuns.

The investigation commenced in mid-2023 following a request from the Prosecutor’s Office of Probity, Transparency, and Anticorruption, triggering a series of preliminary actions to ascertain potential embezzlement. Consequently, raids were executed on Tuesday at the NGO’s facilities situated in Desamparados de Alajuela and La Unión de Cartago.

Judicial authorities have identified several potential crimes linked to the NGO, including trafficking in persons for labor exploitation, unauthorized practice of professions, embezzlement, illicit enrichment, and torture.

The OIJ disclosed that the organization filed reports with erroneous data, misappropriated funds for purchases and overseas trips, and inflicted psychological harm on staff and patients.

During the operation, authorities discovered a safe in the residence of a collaborator of the Manos Abiertas home, containing ¢154 million in cash (approximately $250,000 US), located in the Villa Flores condominium, Desamparados de Alajuela. The raid, led by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Judicial Police, targeted alleged embezzlement and money laundering activities.

The arrested women reportedly posed as nurses, providing care to disabled or terminally ill minors. Edgar Rodriguez, representative of the Board of Directors of the foundation, emphasized their cooperation with authorities and denied allegations of mistreatment, asserting their commitment to providing compassionate care.

Public funding from organizations such as the National Children’s Hospital (HNN), the National Childhood Board (PANI), the Social Welfare Mixed Institute (IMAS), and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (Conapdis) was directed to Manos Abiertas. However, according to Rándall Zúñiga, director of the OIJ, some funds were misappropriated for personal gain, including acquisitions of assets, properties, and international travels by affiliated individuals.

The investigation unearthed several irregularities, including alleged mistreatment of patients, such as immersing children’s hands in cold water during outbursts and exposing minors with autism spectrum disorder to the sun until they calmed down.

Zúñiga insisted that the center promoted itself as a religious congregation. However, through conversations with the Episcopal Conference of Costa Rica (CECOR), it was concluded that the organization is not associated in any way with the Catholic Church.