Costa Rica Debates Bill to Ban Conversion Therapies for LGBTIQ+ Persons

The Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica is debating bill 20.970, “To Prohibit all those ‘Therapies’ aimed at Reversing or Modifying for Purported ‘Cure’ Purposes the Sexual Orientation, Identity or Gender Expression of LGBTIQ+ Persons. “The ideological debate has marked the discussion, particularly due to the rejection of the Nueva República political party.

The diplomatic representations of five countries that have moved forward with the prohibition of the so-called “conversion therapies,” asked the deputies to approve the measures on the matter.

The message is signed by the embassies of Canada, Colombia, Spain, the United States and the Netherlands. They recognize the steps Costa Rica has taken on gender issues but warn of threats that remain latent.

“While we celebrate the fundamental advances in human rights for LGBTQI+ people, we recognize the challenges that still persist in eradicating violence and discrimination against them, even in our own countries. The so-called ‘conversion therapies’ are one of the scourges that still exist today,” the text states.

These therapies have documented the application of tactics that include electric shocks, the use of drugs or hormones, surgery, detention or imprisonment, “corrective rape,” celibacy, psychiatric institutionalization, involuntary sterilization or forced pregnancy.

They emphasize that “depending on the context, the severity of the pain and physical or mental suffering they cause can be compared to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, or even torture.”

In closing, they felt that health decisions must pass through technical and professional criteria; stressing that medicine has not ruled out the usefulness of these “treatments”, characterized rather by the risks they imply for people.

“Medical experts from around the world have found that these types of interventions lack scientific credibility and clinical utility; and that they often cause deep and lasting psychological and physical trauma to those affected,” they concluded.

Nueva República deputy, David Segura, was emphatic that they will remain against since the law “what they want is to silence all believing people, all Christian people, and also psychologists.” Segura also mentioned that counseling should be available for all members of the LGBTQI+ community who want it.

“If a person has the right to be homosexual, they also have the right to ask for help and counseling from priests or psychologists if they want to stop being homosexual,” he said.

However, several Christian organizations expressed their agreement with the project since churches and faith communities should follow this example and “embrace, welcome, and dignify those who are excluded, discriminated against, and victimized.”