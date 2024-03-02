Costa Rica Readies for Gathering at Third Indigenous Games

On Saturday, April 27, 2024, Costa Rica will host the eagerly anticipated Third Indigenous Games. They will be held on the Caribbean coast and are organized by a passionate team led by Gamaliel Molina Díaz. Organizers assured that this edition is set to showcase indigenous culture and its solidarity.

Located amidst the lush landscapes of Bribri, Gavilan Canta serves as the picturesque backdrop for this celebration of indigenous heritage. Participants and spectators alike will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in local customs, from traditional games like bow and arrow shooting and log races to hands-on experiences in craft-making and culinary delights.

The event is set to attract locals and international tourists alike, offering a unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of indigenous children from the remotest corners of Costa Rica.

Athletes from 24 indigenous territories across the nation will converge, supported by local associations including the Association of Kábata Könana Talamanca Cabéca Women. “Join us at the Games April 27th – some of the sports will include a guest experience,” the organizers mentioned.

The games include a broad selection of traditional sports and cultural activities, which will not only to promote indigenous identities but also to foster economic activity and tourism in the region.

With no government funding, the organizers have relied on the generosity of organizations such as the Costa Rican Humanitarian Foundation, the Professional Women’s Network of Costa Rica, and the Association of Residents of Costa Rica, among others, to bring their vision to life.

For those seeking accommodation, limited lodging is available in Gavilan Canta and Bribri, while the nearby towns of Cahuita and Puerto Viejo offer additional options. Additionally, donations to support the Games and related projects, facilitated by the Costa Rican Humanitarian Foundation under the leadership of Gail Nystrom, are warmly welcomed and greatly appreciated.

As the Games kick off at 8 am on April 27th, attendees are invited to join in the festivities, whether for an hour or a day, and witness the vibrant indigenous cultures that define Costa Rica’s rich heritage. For more information and to get involved, visit: https://www.puravidahotel.com/activities-and-tours/indigenous-games.html