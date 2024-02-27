Costa Rica Steps In vs Argentina After Nigeria Friendly Cancelled

The world champion Argentine national team will face Costa Rica in the second friendly match of the tour through the United States at the end of March, after the withdrawal of Nigeria, current runner-up of Africa, as a rival was confirmed.

The AFA confirmed this Tuesday that the African team had “an administrative problem with the visas” to enter the United States and will not be able to play the friendly that had been scheduled for March 26 in Los Angeles.

It will be the Costa Rica national team, coached by the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, the rival of the world champions in the second game of the first FIFA date of this season.

The first friendly match will be against El Salvador on March 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, while the second will be against the ‘Ticos’ on March 26, at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

The March window of the Argentine national team suffered several changes, since it was originally going to take place in China, with matches against Ivory Coast and Nigeria, African Cup champion and runner-up, respectively.

But the tour of Asia was canceled and a last minute move to the United States was decided, with matches against El Salvador (instead of Ivory Coast) and Nigeria, before the visa problem caused the change of rival.

Among the reasons for the change is the intention that Argentina starts acclimating itself in the country in which it will seek the title of the 2024 Copa América, and revalidate the crown achieved in Brazil-2021. In addition, being close to Miami was privileged, where star Lionel Messi has settled last year as a star figure of Inter Miami, of MLS.

Later, the team led by star Lionel Messi will play other warm-up matches in preparation for the 2026 Copa America in the United States against Ecuador on Sunday, June 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago, and five days later, Friday 14, against Guatemala at FedExField in Washington DC, with times to be confirmed.