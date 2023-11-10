Gustavo Alfaro Presented as Costa Rica Coach

Argentinian Gustavo Alfaro was presented on Thursday as the new coach of the Costa Rica national team and assured that the team can compete with the best.

“I don’t feel inferior to anyone, if we believe it we can compete with the best, attitude is the path for the national team,” said the new coach of the Ticos, 61 years old.

Alfaro arrives in Costa Rica after qualifying Ecuador for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and after a vast trajectory on the benches of Argentina and a fleeting adventure at Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine spoke to the press along with six members of his coaching staff and stressed his desire to “win” in command of the Costa Rican national team.

“I come to compete, for me losing is not the same as winning and I come to generate that attitude. I want to win,” he stated.

The first test will be on Thursday, November 16 at home against Panama in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. He will have to make his first call-up this Friday.

Alfaro arrives at the Costa Rica bench with the credentials of having lifted the Copa Sudamericana with Argentine club Arsenal in 2007, with which he also won three domestic titles in Argentina in addition to a Super Cup in that country with Boca Juniors.

Alfaro fills the void left by Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez, who despite qualifying Costa Rica for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, did not convince directors or fans, so he was fired in July.