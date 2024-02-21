Air France Boosts Costa Rica Flights to Meet Surging French Demand

Air France has announced a significant expansion of its services to Costa Rica, with increased flight frequencies to the Juan Santamaría International Airport. This move, comprising daily flights until March and then from June to early September 2024, solidifies Costa Rica as a premier destination for Air France’s clientele.

During the peak season between mid-June and early September, Air France will operate direct flights to Costa Rica seven days a week.

William Rodriguez, Minister of Tourism, expressed enthusiasm for the development, citing Costa Rica’s popularity among French tourists for its natural beauty and biodiversity. The increase in airline seats follows productive negotiations initiated during the international tourism fair Top Resa in Paris in October 2023.

“Costa Rica is one of the most sought-after destinations by French tourists, lovers of contact with nature, and connoisseurs of our biodiversity. From the ICT, we arranged meetings with Air France in France to increase the supply of airline seats to our country, welcoming this announcement that will continue to improve the quality of life of those who make up the Costa Rican tourism sector,” said William Rodriguez, Minister of Tourism.

Diana Vargas, Air France’s commercial manager for the region, highlighted the airline’s commitment to the Costa Rican market, with a significant rise in flight frequencies over the past two years. In 2023 alone, 67,469 French tourists visited Costa Rica by air, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

“Costa Rica is one of the most important markets for Air France and KLM, and this has been reflected in the flight increases we have had in the last two years. Air France started the year 2023 with three weekly flights San José-Paris; in June we increased to five weekly frequencies and ended the year offering a daily flight. The increase in demand has been evident both from Europe to Costa Rica, as well as from Costa Rica to the rest of the world,” Diana Vargas stated.

Recent data reveals that in January 2024, 9,909 French tourists arrived by air, cementing France as the primary source market for European visitors to Costa Rica.

The airline’s emphasis on sustainability and Costa Rica’s unique offerings, including its lush greenery, safety, and easy access between the Caribbean and Pacific, underscores its appeal to French and European tourists alike.