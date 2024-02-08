Murals Celebrate Honduran Culture in New Tegucigalpa Open Air Gallery

Colorful murals of characters that reflect the country’s social and cultural life adorn the Honduran capital, a kind of open-air gallery with works by local artists.

Some murals are finished and others have just begun to be painted by artists who participated in a contest as part of the “Giving color to the capital” project by the Tegucigalpa mayor’s office.

One of the murals that catches the eye is that of environmentalist Berta Cáceres, murdered by gunmen in her home on March 2, 2016 for her fight against the construction of a hydroelectric plant in indigenous territory.

A man walks past a mural of murdered environmentalist Berta Caceres on a central avenue in Tegucigalpa on February 8, 2024. (Photo by Orlando SIERRA / AFP)

Fernanda Betancourt, who made the mural, stressed that her work highlights the “indigenous Lenca culture” that inhabits especially the west of the country, and the search for peace and harmony among their communities.

“The main objective was to create colors and attractions at all points of the capital where it was previously known as the gray city of cement. We wanted to highlight the beauty of the city through these murals that identify us as Hondurans,” said Fernanda Martínez, Productions Manager of the Mayor’s Office, on Thursday.

The works will be completed by the end of February, as part of the interest in supporting art and culture in the city, to recover public spaces and encourage tourism, she added.