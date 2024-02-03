Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Airport Welcomes More Canadian Sun-Seekers

Guanacaste Airport in Costa Rica, a member of the VINCI Airports network, has announced the extension of operations on the route from Montreal, Canada, to Guanacaste, effective Thursday, May 2.

Operated by Air Transat, this route will now be available year-round, providing travelers with increased flexibility to explore Costa Rica beyond the traditional Canadian winter season.

Commencing with two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays, the route will see Air Transat deploying its A321 aircraft with 198 seats. The flights will depart from Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport at 07:30 am, arriving at Guanacaste at 11:30 am, offering passengers an optimal schedule to enjoy their stay in the region.

Previously confined to the Canadian winter season from November to April, the extension of this route is a strategic move to cater to the growing demand and diversify travel opportunities for Canadian tourists.

Likewise, this expanded service aligns with Guanacaste Airport’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering tourism growth in the region.

In 2023, Costa Rica welcomed a significant influx of Canadian tourists, with 242,970 arrivals. These visitors enjoyed an average stay of 14.8 nights, contributing an estimated average expenditure of $106 per day during their time in the country.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of frequency on this route to one of our most dynamic markets, Canada, which represents 78% more seats in Guanacaste compared to 2023. Guanacaste Airport begins the bicentennial year of the Annexation with good news for our passengers and a greater connection opportunity to our destinations,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

Tourists who choose to vacation in Guanacaste engage in a myriad of activities, from soaking up the sun on pristine beaches to partaking in outdoor adventures, exploring volcanoes and hot springs, and savoring the local cuisine.

William Rodriguez, Minister of Tourism, emphasized the significance of the Canadian market.

“The Canadian market is of paramount relevance and constitutes the second most important market for Costa Rica in attracting tourists. This news is positive for Guanacaste and surrounding areas, especially for families dependent on tourism,” he pointed out.

Travelers can visit Air Transat’s website and/or use a site like Expedia to see about ticket pricing and availability on the recently announced year-round direct flights. Those looking to take advantage of the expanded seasonal service to explore Costa Rica’s magnificent Guanacaste region are encouraged to book early to secure the best fares.