Airport Traffic Alert: Road Repair Project is Set to Start in Alajuela

Starting on Tuesday, January 9, a significant road repair project is set to start in Alajuela, specifically in the La Radial sector. The initiative aims to address the pressing issue of 167 deteriorating slabs, posing risks to both local residents and the safety of those navigating this crucial route.

Mauricio Sojo, an engineer from CONAVI, revealed that the anticipated three-month renovation project will replace these precarious slabs.

Authorities have issued a warning to drivers, urging them to exercise caution and plan their routes accordingly, as traffic disruptions are expected throughout the construction period.

To mitigate potential delays for air travelers, Juan Santamaria International Airport has advised passengers to consider these roadworks when scheduling their arrivals, emphasizing the importance of timely departure for their flights.

Despite the necessary road closures in the Alajuela – Airport direction, officials guarantee continued accessibility to the airport. The project envisions a complete closure of the affected route, directing traffic to a new section from San José to Alajuela. This temporary one-lane configuration in each direction aims to minimize inconvenience for the estimated 30,000 daily drivers while facilitating the essential improvements.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the construction period, strategic intersections will undergo significant changes. At the Delta Gas Station intersection, southbound traffic towards the radial will be prohibited, while at the KFC Restaurant intersection, traffic lanes will undergo modifications. In the Molinos de Costa Rica area, a left turn will be permitted for entry into Barrio Monserrat.

For heavy vehicles, an alternative route through Invu Las Cañas is recommended during construction. Local authorities will collaborate closely with CONAVI to oversee and coordinate traffic flow, ensuring the efficient and safe execution of the project.

The renovation initiative not only addresses current concerns but also aims to enhance the overall driving experience for the thousands who utilize this route daily. The collaborative efforts of authorities and engineers seek to create a safer and more efficient road system for the benefit of the community.