Rompope: Costa Rica’s Sweet and Creamy Holiday Drink

Rompope is a sweet and creamy alcoholic beverage that is popular in Costa Rica and other parts of Central America. It is often served during the holidays, but it can be enjoyed year-round.

Rompope is made with a variety of ingredients, including eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon. It is also often flavored with rum, brandy, or another type of liquor.

To make rompope, the eggs are first separated. The yolks are beaten with the sugar and vanilla until they are light and fluffy. The milk is then heated and slowly added to the egg yolk mixture. The mixture is then cooked over low heat until it thickens.

Once the mixture has thickened, it is removed from the heat and the liquor is added. The rompope is then poured into a pitcher or bowl and chilled.

Rompope can be served chilled or at room temperature. It is often served with a garnish of cinnamon or nutmeg. Rompope can also be used to make other desserts, such as cakes, pies, and ice cream.

Rompope’s History in Costa Rica

The exact origins of rompope are unknown, but it is thought to have originated in Spain during the Middle Ages. Rompope was introduced to Costa Rica by Spanish settlers in the 16th century.

Rompope quickly became a popular drink in Costa Rica, and it is now considered to be a national dish. Rompope is especially popular during the Christmas season, when it is served at family gatherings and parties.

How to Make Rompope

The recipe makes 5 liters and takes 30 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients:

3 cans evaporated milk (400 g) 2 cans sweetened condensed milk (397 g)

5 cans water

7 eggs

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1 1/2 cups rum or guaro (Costa Rican sugarcane liquor)

Directions

Beat the evaporated milk, condensed milk, water and eggs for 5 minutes. Heat on low heat for 20 minutes, stirring constantly, without letting the mixture boil. Add nutmeg and remove from heat. Cool, then add rum or guaro. Refrigerate until served.

Tips for Making Rompope

Be sure to use fresh eggs.

Do not overcook the rompope, or it will become grainy.

If you are using guaro or another type of liquor, add it to the rompope after it has cooled slightly to prevent the alcohol from cooking off.

Rompope can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

How to Enjoy Rompope

Rompope is more than just a delicious drink in Costa Rica. It is also a symbol of the country’s culture and heritage. Rompope is often served at special occasions, such as weddings, baptisms, and holidays. It is also a popular gift to give to friends and family members.

Rompope is a reminder of Costa Rica’s rich history and its warm hospitality. It is a drink that brings people together and creates lasting memories.